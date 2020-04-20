Andhra Pradesh: 15 fishermen return to Srikakulam from Chennai

Srikakulam: Total 15 migrated fishermen from Srikakulam returned to their native villages on Saturday late night through the Bay of Bengal on boats.

On information officials detained all the fishermen and sent them to quarantine rooms at Rajapuram in Kaviti mandal. The fishermen belong to Iddivanipalem, Chinnakarrivanipalem, Battivanipalem and Kapasukuddi in Kaviti mandal and Isakalapalem in Sompeta mandal.

They went to Chennai to catch fish and due to the implementation of lockdown were stranded there. However, they returned to Srikakulam district without informing the local officials. But the locals alerted the officials and they detained all the 15 fishermen and sent them to quarantine rooms, according to the Joint Director for Fisheries, VV Krishna Murthy.