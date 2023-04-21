Andhra Pradesh: 20 passengers injured after a travel bus hits Gollapudi
As many as 20 passengers were injured when a tipper lorry collided with a travel bus at Gollapudi. They were taken to the hospital.
The incident took place while the bus was traveling from Vijayawada to Hyderabad.
There was a huge traffic jam on the highway as the bus overturned. The officials removed the bus with the help of a crane and the relief efforts are ongoing.
