Andhra Pradesh: 20 passengers injured after a travel bus hits Gollapudi

x

As many as 20 passengers were injured when a tipper lorry collided with a travel bus at Gollapudi. They were taken to the hospital.

The incident took place while the bus was traveling from Vijayawada to Hyderabad.

There was a huge traffic jam on the highway as the bus overturned. The officials removed the bus with the help of a crane and the relief efforts are ongoing.

