Andhra Pradesh: 2526 new coronavirus cases and 22 deaths registered in the state today

The Andhra Pradesh state has reported 2,526 new covid-19 cases and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours ending on Thursday morning. With this, the total number of cases increased to 19,32,105 and the death toll to 13,081.As many as, 2933 new recoveries reported taking the total cured to 18,93,565 while the number of active cases falls to 25,526. Meanwhile, the recovery rate stands at approximately at 98 percent and the death rate at 0.50 percent.



According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases with 404 followed by 391 in Chittoor and 235 in West Godavari district respectively. Meanwhile, Kurnool district has registered the least number of cases with 35. The state Department of Health released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end.



On the other hand, the state has conducted 93,785 new tests taking to total samples tested to 2,33,14,697 across the state.

