Andhra Pradesh: 9 bus passengers die in road mishap in West Godavari district
Highlights
In a ghastly accident nine persons lost their lives when an RTC bus in which they were traveling plunged into a canal in Jangareddygudem mandal of West Godavari district
In a ghastly accident nine persons lost their lives when an RTC bus in which they were traveling plunged into a canal in Jangareddygudem mandal of West Godavari district
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story