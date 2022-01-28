Andhra Pradesh: Aadhaar services in village secretariats by May

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to focus on filling vacancies in village/ ward secretariats.

During the review meeting held on village / ward secretariats at camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to focus on procuring required technical equipment for providing Aadhar services in secretariats and said take steps to make Aadhaar services fully available in them by May. He directed the officials to focus on making necessary arrangements for felicitating volunteers for their best services and providing them with financial incentives on the occasion of Ugadi festival and added that uniforms be supplied to all the staff of village/ ward secretariats by then.

He instructed the officials to get the reports on condition of computers and other hardware equipment from village/ ward secretariats every month and make sure that all the hardware is in best condition.

Stating that the staff of village / ward secretariats should work with full efficiency, the Chief Minister directed the officials to create awareness among them in this regard and added that stipulated SOPs need to be implemented strictly. He said the process of recognising village/ ward secretariat staff as regular employees should be completed soon. A system should be in place to lodge a complaint immediately if anyone asks for a bribe to provide services and also to record the action taken, he added.

The Chief Minister said Citizen Outreach Programme is very important and it should be implemented effectively. There should be constant coordination among secretariats' staff and other employees of government departments, he said and directed the officials to conduct coordination meetings at village, mandal, revenue division and district levels. He instructed the officials to focus on improving infrastructure in village / ward secretariats from time to time in line with the changing conditions and technology.

Panchayat raj minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, municipal administration and urban development minister Botcha Satyanarayana, chief secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, municipal administration and urban development special chief secretary Y Srilakshmi, housing principal secretary Ajay Jain, CM advisor (village / ward secretariats) R Dhanunjay Reddy and other officials were present.