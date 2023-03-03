Andhra Pradesh: All set for two-day Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam is all set to be the venue for the Global Investors Summit-2023, bringing together all the national and foreign corporate giants on a single stage. Arrangements have been completed with the main objective of attracting investment in 14 key sectors in the state in the two-day conference to be held at the ground of Andhra University Engineering College.



Eminent industrialists, central and state ministers from the country and abroad are attending. It is remarkable that the registrations for this conference, which is attended by representatives from 45 countries, have already exceeded 18,000

More than 30 corporate giants like Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Karan Adani, Sanjeev Bajaj, Arjun Oberoi, Sajjan Jindal, Naveen Jindal, Martin Eberhardt, Harimohan Bangur, Sajjan Bhajanka are participating in the two-day conference. Chief Minister YS Jagan will formally inaugurate this conference at 10.15 am today.

The CM is paying special attention to the arrangements for this conference. He reached Visakhapatnam on Thursday evening and reviewed the arrangements with the officials. State Government Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy along with Ministers Buggana Rajendranath and Gudivada Amarnath supervised the venue and other arrangements.