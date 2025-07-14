Andhra Pradesh bags 10 awards

Vijayawada: Complementing the Centre’s efforts to foster balanced regional development across all districts of the country, Andhra Pradesh has achieved a significant milestone, securing 10 prestigious awards under the “One District – One Product” (ODOP) initiative. This national recognition highlights the state's rich heritage and prowess in handlooms and handicrafts as well as agricultural produce.

The ODOP initiative is aimed at nurturing balanced regional development across the country by selecting, branding, and promoting one product from each district of the country. According to RP Sisodiya, Special Chief Secretary to the Government (Handlooms and Textiles), seven of the awards for AP were for handloom as well as handicraft products and two for agriculture-based products. Additionally, Andhra Pradesh received an award in the inter-state ODOP category, the details of which will be announced on Monday at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, where Union Minister Piyush Goyal will present the awards. Sisodiya attributed these accolades to the focused efforts of the Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who has prioritised the revival and promotion of traditional crafts and rural livelihoods.

The award-winning products include Bobbili Veena (Vizianagaram), Etikoppaka toys (Anakapalli), Peddapuram silk sarees (Kakinada), Chirala silk sarees (Bapatla), Venkatagiri sarees (Tirupati), Narasapur crochet lace (West Godavari) and Dharmavaram silk sarees (Sri Sathya Sai) in the Handloom and Handicrafts category. In the Agricultural Products category, Guntur chilli and cashew from Srikakulam won the awards.





The Special Chief Secretary said it was a matter of pride that AP had been selected in the inter-state ODOP category, the specific segment of which would be revealed during the ceremony. Sisodiya appreciated AP for achieving such national recognition within just one year of the coalition government taking office.

According to state officials, the state government is actively working to bring more products under the ODOP framework. Chief Minister Naidu has already engaged with the Central government, advocating for the inclusion of banana from Kadapa, tomato from Chittoor, and groundnut from Anantapur in the ODOP scheme. The larger goal is to ensure that each district in Andhra Pradesh is represented by a signature product, thereby boosting local industries and empowering producers.

The plethora of awards for AP is expected to significantly enhance marketing and sales of traditional handloom and handicraft products. Special training programmes are being organized for artisans, infusing fresh enthusiasm among them. Sisodiya acknowledged the crucial role played by the central government, alongside the Chief Minister's support, in AP securing this recognition.

To further bolster the handloom sector, the state government will launch a free electricity scheme for weavers on August 7, coinciding with National Handloom Day. Under this initiative, 200 units of power would be provided free to handloom operators and 500 units free power to power-loom operators. On the same day, the government will release thrift fund contributions to weavers, fulfilling a key pre-election promise made by Chief Minister Naidu and Minister Lokesh to the weaving community.

Efforts are lso underway to expand the marketing network for handloom products. Currently, 97 APCO showrooms operate across the state, with plans to open more outlets to improve access and visibility for locally produced garments. E-commerce platforms are also being utilised to boost sales.