Andhra Pradesh betters top rank in sustainable development goals

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh is among the top 5 States in the Sustainable Development Goals SDG India Index 2021 list. The third edition of the Sustainable Development Goals SDG India Index and Dashboard 2020-21 was released by Niti Aayog on Thursday.



AP has performed better in many aspects and has been ranked in third place with 72 points among the top 5 States. AP scored 5 points more than last year. The AP ranked top in the clean energy category and topped in the list of front-runner States overall.

According to the report, the country's overall SDG score has improved by 6 points, from 60 in 2019 to 66 in 2020-21. The positive stride towards achieving the targets is largely driven by exemplary country-wide performance in Clean Water and Sanitation and Affordable and Clean Energy. The top States in the index are Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Maharashtra.