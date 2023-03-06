Andhra Pradesh: Boy who went missing from Mumbai found in Jaggaiahpet after a year

The boy who was kidnapped in Mumbai was found in Jaggaiyapet of NTR's district a year later after Mumbai police investigated the missing case. According to the information provided by the police, a boy went missing in Mumbai in February 2022. After the family members complained to the police, a case of kidnapping was registered. While inquiring about the boy, the Maharashtra police found that a woman from Vijayawada had brought the boy.

The woman from Vijayawada, who kidnapped the boy sold it to another woman from Jaggaiahpet, who acted as a mediator to sell it to another family. The police detained the women and on questioning them, the whereabouts of the boy was found. They came to Jaggaiyapet with information, evidence, and details of the case. It is learned that the woman sold the baby to another woman in Jaggaiahpet for Rs.2 lakh. She handed over the boy to their relatives in Decupalem for Rs 3 lakh.



While the boy was studying in a private school in Jaggaiahpet and a school function was held on Sunday, the Mumbai police went there along with the Jaggaiyapet police taking him away. However, the family, who has been raising the boy for a year is sorrow.