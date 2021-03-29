Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu wishes TDP cadre on forty years anniversary of the party

The former chief minister and TDP national president Chandrababu on the occasion of the founding day on Monday wished the leaders, activists and fans. He recalled that NTR had founded the Telugu Desam Party with the inspiration of stalwarts like Kandukuri Veeresalingam, Gurujada, Potti Sriramulu and Ambedkar.

Chandrababu Naidu said that all Telugu people should live with self-respect and should spread the glory of Telugu soil to the world. "Together, we have achieved the NTR's ambition to embark on a development trajectory throughout Telugu," Naidu asserted. On the occasion of the founding day, Chandrababu called on the TDP cadre to make a vow to aim to bring Ramarajyam.

Meanwhile, the TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh congratulated the party cadre, activists and leaders. Lokesh clarified that the special section for the welfare of the workers was a credit to TDP. He said the party was working for the welfare of the workers even when they were not in power.

On the other hand, the other TDP leaders paid homage to the NTR statue on Visakhapatnam Beach Road on the occasion of TDP foundation Day. TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao said he was happy that the TDP has completed 40 years.