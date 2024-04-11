Andhra Pradesh: EC impose restrictions on sale of liquor amid elections

Liquor shops in Andhra Pradesh have been hit with restrictions on sales in order to prevent abuse of alcohol during the upcoming elections. The Election Commission has imposed limits on the amount of liquor that government retail shops can sell, based on sales figures from the same month last year.

Excise officials are closely monitoring the supply of liquor from AP State Beverages Corporation depots to prevent any misuse of alcohol for political gain. With the demand for liquor and beer increasing due to rising temperatures in the summer, there is a need to control the sale and distribution of alcohol.

However, liquor lovers are facing disappointment as shops are being closed at night and restrictions are being imposed on the lifting of liquor stocks. The Election Commission has ordered daily reports on the removal and sale of liquor stocks to ensure transparency during the election period.

As the election schedule has been announced and candidates from various parties are campaigning vigorously, the restrictions on liquor sales are being closely monitored to prevent any election malpractices. Liquor shops are feeling the impact of these restrictions, but it is a necessary step to maintain law and order during this critical time.