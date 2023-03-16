Andhra Pradesh: ED serves notices to MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy in Delhi Liquor scam

The Enforcement Directorate intensified the probe in Delhi liquor scam case and issued notices to YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy directing him to appear before them for inquiry on the 18th of this month.



On the other hand, Arun Pillai's custody has been extended in the liquor scam case. The special court issued an order extending the ED's custody for another three days.

The ED officials told the court that Kavitha did not appear for the hearing today mad stated that they want to investigate all of them together.