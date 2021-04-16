Andhra Pradesh: Engineering student dies of massive heart attack in Anantapur SKU college

In a tragic incident, an engineering third year student died of heart attack in Anantapur. Going into details, Mallikarjuna and Satyamma, a couple from Narasanayakunta village in Anantapur Rural mandal has only son B. Abraham. The Mallikarjuna couple, who have been making living wage labour did not want their child to suffer.

It is in this order, they strived hard to give education to their son. Abraham is currently a third year BTech (ECE) student at the SKU Campus College of Engineering. Abraham returned to the varsity on Wednesday night from home after celebrating Ugadi festival with his parents.

In this backdrop, B. Abraham, 20, a third-year B.Tech ECE student at Sri Krishnadevaraya University Campus College of Engineering, arrived at the hostel on Thursday morning after finishing his workout at the gym and went to the SKU Health Center complaining chest pain. He died of unbearable pain while taking an ECG there. Health center doctors initially confirmed he had died of a severe heart attack.

The parents who came to know about the matter rushed to the health center immediately and wept. The parents went into severe trauma after seeing their son dead.