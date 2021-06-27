Andhra Pradesh exported 16,000 MT mangoes through Kisan trains: Poonam Malakondaiah

Amaravati: During the present mango season, 16,000 metric tonnes (MT) of mangoes were exported through 30Kisan special trains from the state, according to special chief secretary, agriculture, Poonam Malakondaiah. She said that the state government has been making efforts to protect the interests of horticulture farmers.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, the special chief secretary said steps have been taken to prevent inconvenience to farmers in transporting the mangoes.

The mango production in the state in the present season stands at 14 lakh metric tonnes. Of the total crop, marketing facility was provided to 70 per cent of crop at Rs 9 to 14 per kg, she said adding that balance of mango harvesting will be completed by July-end.

Poonam Malakondaiah said that the state government has been making efforts to provide remunerative price to farmers by appointing monitoring committees at food processing units. Rythu Bharosa Kendras are also helping the farmers in marketing the mangoes, she added.

She said remunerative price of Rs 6,850 per quintal to turmeric, Rs 7,000 to chillies, Rs 1,450 to sweet oranges, Rs 750 per onions, Rs 800 for banana, Rs 2,500 per pulses is being provided. She said the state government has been developing godowns and cold storages with a capacity of 500 metric tonnes for the benefit of farmers, adding the government spent Rs 6,000 crore for procurement of agricultural products other than paddy.

The special chief secretary's statement comes amid allegations by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu that the state government has abandoned mango farmers to their fate as prices plunged pushing them into crisis and debts. The Opposition leader on June 24 demanded the state government to ensure viable prices for mango farmers and setting up of mango board.

Rejecting his criticism, agriculture minister K Kannababu on Friday stressed that the state government is taking all steps to support horticulture farmers, including mango farmers.