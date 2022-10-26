  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Film Director Ram Gopal Varma meets CM YS Jagan

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Director Ramgopal Varma
x

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Director Ramgopal Varma

Highlights

Director Ramgopal Varma met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for about 40 minutes at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday (October 26) afternoon

Director Ramgopal Varma met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for about 40 minutes at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday (October 26) afternoon. Later he had lunch there with CM Jagan. Ramgopal Varma, who left Hyderabad on Wednesday morning, directly reached the Chief Minister's residence in Tadepalli.

The topic of three capitals has become a hot topic in AP and there is a speculations in the political circles that there is a possibility of RGV making a film on this topic keeping in mind the upcoming elections.

In the past, RGV met Cinematography Minister Perni Nani regarding movie ticket rates. However, there is no record of Verma meeting representatives of the AP government at that time. Varma's meeting with Jagan has become a hot topic.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X