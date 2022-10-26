Andhra Pradesh: Film Director Ram Gopal Varma meets CM YS Jagan

Director Ramgopal Varma met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for about 40 minutes at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday (October 26) afternoon. Later he had lunch there with CM Jagan. Ramgopal Varma, who left Hyderabad on Wednesday morning, directly reached the Chief Minister's residence in Tadepalli.



The topic of three capitals has become a hot topic in AP and there is a speculations in the political circles that there is a possibility of RGV making a film on this topic keeping in mind the upcoming elections.

In the past, RGV met Cinematography Minister Perni Nani regarding movie ticket rates. However, there is no record of Verma meeting representatives of the AP government at that time. Varma's meeting with Jagan has become a hot topic.