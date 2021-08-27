Andhra Pradesh: Four minors goes missing in Guntur district, police start search operation

The missing of four minors has caused a stir in the Guntur district. Going into details, four minors from Nehru Nagar in Guntur left home on Thursday evening and did not return. Among them were two girls of ages 14, 15 years old and two boys of 13, 17 years old. Of whom three children are from the same family.



The parents believed as they thought all the children were playing together at home and later searched for them for not coming home in the night.



A complaint was lodged with the Kothapet police on Thursday night as they were nowhere to be seen. Kothapeta CI Srinivasulu Reddy registered the case and launched an investigation. The police officers were alerted when four minors went missing at once.



Under the direction of Urban SP Arif Hafeez, Guntur East DSP Sitaramaiah, Kothapeta CI Srinivasulu Reddy, SI Madhu Pavan, Pathaguntur CI Vasu, and several SIs and staff have formed special teams to search the railway station and other areas. Some reached the RTC bus stand and examined the CCTV footage there.