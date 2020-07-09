Andhra Pradesh government cleared pending dues to farmers: Kurasala Kannababu

Kakinada: Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu lambasted TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu for betraying farmers and said that it was YSRCP government that has cleared pending dues kept pending by the previous government.

Speaking to media here on Thursday, the Minister said that Naidu failed to fulfill his promises and is now blaming YSRCP government for his misdeeds. He questioned Naidu for not waiving farm loans.TDP was supposed to clear over 87,000 crore but has cleared only Rs 15,000 crore, he added.

Ever since Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has come to power, several dues have been cleared that were uncleared by the previous government. About Rs 960 crore pending amount was cleared under paddy procurement, Rs 385 crore cleared for subsidy to seeds, Rs 963 crore for MSMEs, Rs 1880 crore under Vidyadeewana, Rs 680 crore cleared under Arogyasri, Rs 8,655 crore for power subisidies to farmers, Rs 264 crore for Agrigold victims, Rs 1,046 crore for zero interest loans to farmers. In total, Rs 14,832 crore pending amount was cleared apart from other small dues.

Minister Kannababu said that about 8.5 L tonnes of agri-products of worth Rs 2,800 crore have been purchased from the farmers. Have you ever taken such steps in the TDP regime? He questioned Naidu.

The Minister mentioned various other welafare measures being taken by YSRCP government such as YSR Rythu Bharosa, providing MSP to crops, Janata Bazaars, labs, etc,. The pending amount was cleared for sugar cooperative units benifitting thousands of farmers. Even Aqua units are being resuced by facilitating price to the products.

While the Chief Minister is putting relentess efforts to save the agriculture and related sector in the state, the opposition allegations seem to be meaningless.