Andhra Pradesh Government urged to implement NHM guidelines

Ongole: Asha workers in the district laid siege to the collectorate on Monday against the government assigning one Asha worker to each secretariat and the increased load of work. They submitted a representation to the District Revenue Officer (DRO), V Vinayakam and demanded that the government implement the National Health Mission (NHM) guidelines.

The Asha workers union president Raghavamma and others said that the government has assigned one Asha worker to each ward and village secretariat of the population from 2500 to 8000 in the state, against the NHM guidelines of one Asha worker for every 1000 people. Also, they said that the staff at PHCs and the ANMs at secretariats are assigning various works irrespective of their job chart and harassing them to stay in their offices during duty hours without giving a chance to meet the public as part of their duty. They also alleged that the government is ordering the retirement of Asha workers without talking about any retirement benefits.

The Asha workers also complained that the government is quoting them as a government employee on record by just paying Rs 10000, though they are not receiving any benefits of the government employees.Instead, they are losing benefits like pensions, housing plots and YSR Bima and others. They demanded the government to release full salaries pending from June, Rs 10000 at once.

They demanded the government to sanction the allowances pending for the last three years and provide a mobile phone to conduct surveys ordered from time to time. DRO Vinayakam assured that the district administration will issue necessary guidelines in its authority and will forward the related issues to the state government.