Andhra Pradesh High Court sets aside Group-I main exam results

Amaravati: The High Court on Friday set aside the Group-I main examination results and directed the APPSC to announce the results of Group I examinations after manual valuation within three months. It may be noted that the State government announced the results of Group I examinations on April 28. Meanwhile, several candidates filed petitions in High Court challenging the results by stating that they were deprived of justice due to digital valuation of answer papers.

The advocate on behalf of the petitioners stated that the APPSC failed to inform the candidates about digital valuation in advance. He questioned on valuation of answer sheets by private persons.

The advocate on behalf of the State government argued that the valuation was conducted as per guidelines and there is no need to inform the candidates about the type of valuation.

After the completion of the arguments, the High Court set aside the Group-I mains results and directed the APPSC to conduct the valuation of answer sheets manually and declare results within three months.