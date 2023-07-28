Andhra Pradesh: Huge inflows reported at Prakasam Barrage

As the situation is concerning as heavy floodwater is reaching Prakasam Barrage, the officials are releasing the excess water into the sea while maintaining the water level at 12 feet at the barrage. As a precautionary measure, water supply to the delta canals has been completely stopped. The officials have raised 50 gates of Prakasam Barrage by 6 feet and 20 gates by 5 feet, resulting in the release of 2,50,000 cusecs of water into the sea. Revenue officials are also alerting the downstream Lankan villagers about the situation.



In addition, Munneru has exceeded the danger level, leading to waterlogging near the Keesara bridge and causing a standstill in vehicular traffic on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad route. CWC officials have stated that the flood is still rising. The national highway between Keesara bridge and Nandigama mandal, particularly near Aitavaram villages, is experiencing overflow at a height of 2 feet.

Consequently, traffic between Kanchikacharla-Nandigama and Vijayawada-Hyderabad has been halted since 4:30 pm. The situation calls for continued vigilance and appropriate measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected areas and individuals.