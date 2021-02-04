Andhra Pradesh: Hydraulic Hoist Cylinders to maintain spillway crest gates imported to Polavaram from Germany

The key hydraulic hoist cylinders in the maintenance of the Polavaram project spillway crest gates arrived from Germany. Already as many as 70 cylinders have been transported from Germany to Visakhapatnam port by special ship and from there the materials was shifted in special vehicles to Polavaram project. The government has paid special attention to import the remaining 26 cylinders on a war footing. Polavaram is the first project to install the largest gates in the world with hydraulic hoist cylinders. The state government has set a target of completing the Polavaram project by 2022 kharif. It has decided to complete the spillway and cofferdams by the time the time of Godavari floods. The government plans to complete the ECRF (Earth Come Rockfill Dam) by working seamlessly between the cofferdams even during floods.

In the history of the Godavari River, the Dhawaleswaram Barrage was flooded on August 16, 1986 with a maximum flood of 36 lakh cusecs. The Central Water Board (CWC) has directed the state government to build a Polavaram spillway to allow the reservoir to be easily lowered despite an inflow of 50 lakh cusecs for safety reasons. The spillway is being constructed at a height of 55 meters with a length of 1,128.40 meters as per the designs approved by the CWC. The government has undertaken the work of fitting 48 gates with a width of 16 meters with 26 gates already fixed. Another 22 gates are being drilled to complete the installation work expeditiously where each gate weighs 300 tons. The gate clamping process is completed by placing two hydraulic hoist cylinders with a capacity of 200 metric tons each on the chero side so that the gate can be lowered.

Already 70 cylinders have been imported from that company. While these cylinders will be installed at 35 gates, the remaining 26 cylinders will reach Polavaram soon, which will be fitted to the remaining 13 gates. This completes the spillway works. These works have been expedited towards completion by May.