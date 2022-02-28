Andhra Pradesh: IAS KS Jawahar Reddy takes charge as CM special chief secretary

The IAS officer KS Jawahar Reddy took charge as Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday. Jawahar Reddy on Monday arrived Chief Minister camp office in Tadepalli joined the duties. It is known that he has been serving EO at the Tirumala Tirupati Temple (TTD).



The Andhra Pradesh government in the last week has reshuffled the eight IAS and IPS officers in the state. As part of it, KS Jawahar Reddy has been made the chief minister special chief secretary. However, the latter will continue in his TTD post.

The government has appointed KV Rajendranath Reddy as the State's new Director General of Police who is also been assigned with additional charge as DGP of Anti Corruption Bureau while PSR Anjaneyulu who has been ACB DGP is appointed as the new DGP of Intelligence.

On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh government which is making its efforts for the formation of new districts in the state is likely to reshuffle the IAS and IPS officers after the new districts on April 2. Currently, the government has focused on the objections and suggestions received from various sections of people on the new districts. Once the scrutiny is over, the decks will be cleared for the new districts.