Andhra Pradesh: Man died in farmers attack under suspicion of stealing onions in Kurnool

In a bizarre incident, a man has died after being severely attacked by farmers on suspicion of stealing dried onion in the fields. According to Kosigi Circle e Eshwaraya and Sub Inspector Dhanunjaya, Dhanapuram Nasaranna (55), a resident of Nagalapuram village in Adoni mandal, went to Siddharth Swamy Jatara in Kosigi on Saturday evening. As it was night he slept in the ashram.

On Sunday morning, on his way to Sajjalaguddam village, he was walking in the fields at a crossroads to take a bath in a canal. He was rushed to Adoni Area Hospital in 108 where he succumbed to injuries after the farmers beat him under the suspicion of stealing onion.

Police examined the spot and registered a case against the farmers Kindigeri Eeranna, Kapati Eeranna, Kosigayya, Thayanna and another who are the cause of the death of the man.