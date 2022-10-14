Andhra Pradesh: Married woman gang-raped by two men in Ongole

A woman who was going home on a scooty at night was stopped by two youths and was raped. The incident took place on Koppolu-Aluru road in Ongole on Wednesday night and came to light on Thursday.



According to the details, a married woman (30) from Aluru village in Kothapatnam mandal is doing vegetable business in Ongole city. She was going home on a scooty around 10.30 after finishing business on Wednesday night. At that time, two youths stopped and committed violence. At first, they chased her on a two-wheeler and after crossing Guttikondavaripalem on the Koppolu-Guttikondavaripalem road, they were stopped in a deserted and took her to the farm in the dark and raped her.



Later, she went home and told her mother about it who complained with the Ongole taluka police. She requested the police officials to punish the accused severely. SP Malika Garg took this matter seriously and formed special police teams to nab the perpetrators of violence.



The police suspect that the accused are working at the shrimp ponds on Aluru road. The case was transferred from Ongole Taluka Police Station to Ongole Disha Police Station and investigating further.