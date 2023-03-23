Andhra Pradesh: MLA Quota MLC elections begins, YS Jagan exercises his vote

The polling has started for the seven vacant MLC seats in the MLA quota in the premises of the temporary legislature in Velagapudi. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has exercised the vote.



The total number of members in the Legislative Assembly is 175 with YSRCP has 151 members, TDP has 23 members and Jana Sena has one member. But four members have been staying away from TDP for years. As a result, TDP has only 19 members. Also, a member of Janasena also left the party.



Meanwhile, each MLC needs the votes of 22 members to win. In the background of clear superiority of YSRCP, it fielded candidates for seven seats. On the other hand, TDP does not have the strength to win even a single seat. However, it fielded the candidate, which become a topic of discussion. Based on the performance in YSRCP, it is expected that some MLAs will not get tickets in the next elections. In this context, it is reported that TDP is trying to get the support of such people.

The polling will be held from 9 am to 4 PM followed by counting at 5 PM. The results will be announced later.