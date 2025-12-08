Light on ancient Buddhist verse after centuries in the dark

Berhampur: Ina revelation that glows like a long-lost lamp of wisdom, Jajpur district has added a new chapter to its illustrious spiritual heritage. A probable 9th-century Buddhist inscription, engraved on the reverse of a Buddha sculpture preserved at Madhupur College, Kalana village in Rasulpur block, has come to light, quietly bridging the present with the profound meditative past of Odisha.

This priceless discovery was first sighted by Shibajyoti Parida, a young heritage enthusiast whose keen eye caught the faint tracings of ancient script. His alertness led to the involvement of independent epigraphist Bishnu Mohan Adhikari of Paralakhemundi, who meticulously deciphered the text. What emerged was a Buddhist ‘dharani,’ echoing the timeless doctrine of Causation and Cessation, a spiritual cornerstone in Buddhist philosophy.

The inscription reads: “Ye dharma hetu prabhava hetu ttesham tathagato, Hyavadatteshancha yo nirodha evamvadi, Maha shramanha.”

This poetic doctrinal verse, engraved over 1,000 years ago, once resonated across the monasteries and shrines of coastal Odisha, sanctifying spaces with its profound spiritual message.

Epigraphist Adhikari suggests the inscription hails from Bhoumakara era, its paleography reflecting the refined strokes of the Eastern Kutila script, commonly found in Buddhist centres between 8th and 10th centuries. His assessment places the sculpture firmly within a vibrant cultural landscape where Bhoumakara rulers nurtured Buddhist art, thought and ritual practice.

According to Santosh, Lecturer in Odia at Madhupur College, the sculpture was unearthed years ago during soil excavation on campus. Though the image was preserved with care, the inscription engraved on its back remained unnoticed, like a silent monk guarding a sacred truth, until its rediscovery now.

Historians note that ancient Jajpur, once a flourishing nucleus of Buddhism, continues to surprise with its buried testaments to enlightened traditions. This latest epigraph not only enriches the narrative of Odisha’s Buddhist past but also promises to illuminate new academic pathways.

Heritage scholars have called for immediate conservation and detailed archaeological documentation, urging authorities to safeguard this precious artefact for posterity. As the ‘dharani’ resurfaces from the depths of time, it reaffirms Jajpur’s place as a luminous cradle of Buddhist civilisation, where the whispers of the past still breathe through stone.