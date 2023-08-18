Andhra Pradesh: Newly appointed MLCs under governor quota takes oath, thanks Jagan

Live
The newly appointed MLCs under Governor's quota Karri Padmashri and Dr. Kumbha Ravi Babu took the oath as members of legislative council on Friday.
The newly appointed MLCs under Governor's quota Karri Padmashri and Dr. Kumbha Ravi Babu took the oath as members of legislative council on Friday. The oathing took place in the chamber of the Chairman of the State Legislative Council, Koye Moshen Raju, in Velagapudi.
The council chairman Koye Moshen Raju administered the oath to both Padmashri and Ravi Babu, officially inducting them as members of the Legislative Council. On this occasion, Chairman Moshen Raju also handed over kits containing books containing the rules, regulations, procedures, and activities to be followed by the MLCs.
Karri Padmashri and Dr. Kumbha Ravibabu expressed their gratitude and thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for their appointment as MLCs. They are now ready to serve as representatives in the Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Council and contribute to the legislative process in the state.