Andhra Pradesh: Online legal cases management system introduced

Vijayawada: Online legal cases management system was introduced for the first time in the country in Andhra Pradesh, said Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma. Addressing a conference of secretaries and Advocate General at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Wednesday, the Chief Secretary directed all the secretaries to file counters on pending cases.

He said as majority of cases are on non-financial matters. The number of pending cases can be reduced if the officials submit necessary information to courts.

Earlier, CCLA secretary Ahmed Babu said the State gets the credit of introducing online legal cases management system for the first time in the country. He said the e-Court system will help to file counters in courts easily.

He said for this purpose a mobile application was developed and it was connected with all necessary departments for proper coordination. He said a dash board was set up to know the details of pending cases, intermittent orders etc., He said 1,300 nodal officers were registered to monitor the functioning of the system. Additional advocate general P Sudhakar Reddy, public prosecutor Y Nagireddy, additional PP S Dusyanth Reddy and others were present.