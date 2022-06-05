Andhra Pradesh: Opposition realignment imminent

Mangalagiri: Andhra Pradesh politics appear to be taking an interesting turn. If the comments made by Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan at the party's extended meeting is any indication, new alliances in the state are not ruled.



Addressing the meeting, Pawan Kalyan indicated that the relationship between Jana Sena and BJP was not so cordial though they have not reached a point of divorce.

In a satirical style, Pawan Kalyan said the relationship with BJP was good but due to corona, they had been maintaining social distancing. At the same time, he said, Jana Sena has been compromising on certain issues in the interest of the state during elections since 2014. Now other parties should take a step backward to ensure that the opposition votes do not get split. Even now Jana Sena is willing for some give and take, he indicated.

He, however, made it clear that talks about alliances can be discussed once TDP gives clarity on what they mean by one-sided war. It may be mentioned here that some time back TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu during a public meeting at Kuppam commented that love cannot be one side when someone asked if TDP would go for alliance with Jana Sena.

After the recent Mahanadu, the TDP which was buoyant with its grand success said war was one-sided. Pawan apparently wanted to tell the TDP that it should agree to climb down a little bit and agree for power sharing.

Pawan said there are three possibilities to defeat the YSRCP. One is Jana Sena and BJP should come to power.

Option two is Jana Sena-BJP and TDP share power and the third Jana Sena should go alone. In terms of vote share Jana Sena has more vote share as compared to BJP in Andhra Pradesh. The possibility of Pawan talking to BJP high command for Jana Sena TDP and BJP alliance is not ruled out.

Pawan appears to be of the firm opinion that TDP without Jana Sena cannot win the polls since it has 6 per cent share.

Even the TDP internally is of the opinion that if there was an alliance with Jana Sena it would become easy to come back to power.