Andhra Pradesh: Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccination Drive Launched in Tadepalli

The Andhra Pradesh state health department has launched the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine drive in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday. A baby was vaccinated with PCV by medical staff in the presence of CM Jagan. The PCV vaccination program for the prevention of pneumonia deaths in children is being conducted by the National Health Mission.



The AP Health department has been providing nine types of vaccines to children so far and from now onwards, 10 types of vaccines will be given to children in the state along with the newly administered pneumococcal vaccine.



Along with the Chief Minister, Health Minister Alla Nani, Power Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and senior health officials were present on the occasion.