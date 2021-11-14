Andhra Pradesh: Polling for 36 Sarpanches and 68 ward members across the state is underway

The polling for the election of the remaining local bodies in Andhra Pradesh continued across the state on Sunday. Against this backdrop, the voting, which started at 7 am is for 36 sarpanch and 68 ward member seats across the state is underway. The polling will end at 1 pm followed by counting of votes after 2 pm and announcement of results. The police have been deployed in the respective villages to prevent any untoward incidents.



Meanwhile, the elections will be held on Monday in Nellore Municipal Corporation along with 12 other municipalities and city panchayats. While the polling for 10 ZPTC and 123 MPTC seats will be held on Tuesday.

On the other hand, State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney said in the statement said that all precautions have been taken to conduct the local elections in a transparent and peaceful atmosphere. She said arrangements have already been made in all the areas where the elections will be held.

Nilam Sawhney held a teleconference on Saturday with all the district collectors, SPs as well as the respective city commissioners to discuss the matter and suggested that the precautions be taken during polling.