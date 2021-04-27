Top
Andhra Pradesh: Poor to get 5-kg rice for two months

x

1.47 crore card-holders to derive benefit

Amaravati: The government imposed restrictions following the increase in Covid cases in the State. The Medical and Health Department issued orders to close down gyms, stadia and swimming pools.

The number of gatherings at any event was confined to 50 persons. Theatres and public transport will be allowed with 50 per cent occupation.

In addition the State government decided to distribute 5 kg rice to poor for two months i.e. May and June along with the 5-kg rice distribution announced by the Central government. The decision will benefit 1.47 crore card-holders.

