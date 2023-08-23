  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Powerlifting athlete Sadiya receives warm welcome in Gannavaram

Andhra Pradesh: Powerlifting athlete Sadiya receives warm welcome in Gannavaram
x
Highlights

Powerlifting athlete Sadiya who returned home after winning the gold medals in Asian University Powerlifting in Sharjah, was welcomed by her parents

Power lifting athlete Shaik Sadiya Almas received a warm welcome at Gannavaram airport. Sadiya, who returned home after winning the gold medals in Asian University Powerlifting in Sharjah, was welcomed by her parents, management and students of KL University. Sadiya is studying first year of MBA in KL University.

Speaking on the occasion, Sadiya said that she had participated in Asian University Powerlifting Cup from 16th to 22nd of this month in Sharjah and expressed happiness over winning gold medal in four categories. "I have won gold medal with the cooperation of my parents and KL University," Sadiya said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X