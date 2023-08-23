Live
- Best Agrolife Ltd. Empowers Farmers in AP: Conducts a Successful Chilli Nursery Training Program
- Board exams twice a year, Class 11 & 12 students to study 2 languages: Govt
- Bombay HC seeks police reply on preserving CCTV clips of Ram Navami clashes
- Space industry, academicians hail India’s historic moon landing
- Class 9-10 students to study two Indian languages, one for class 11-12: MoE's NCF By Gunjan Sharma
- Kejriwal hails successful landing of Chandrayaan-3's lunar module
- TBJP congratulates ISRO and Chandrayaan-3 teams for historic success
- Medix Global Announced the Winners of the Digital Health Innovation Challenge 2023
- Success of Chandrayaan-3 is collective success of every Indian: Congress
- Film industry calls ISRO 'pride of India' after Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on moon
Just In
Andhra Pradesh: Powerlifting athlete Sadiya receives warm welcome in Gannavaram
Highlights
Powerlifting athlete Sadiya who returned home after winning the gold medals in Asian University Powerlifting in Sharjah, was welcomed by her parents
Power lifting athlete Shaik Sadiya Almas received a warm welcome at Gannavaram airport. Sadiya, who returned home after winning the gold medals in Asian University Powerlifting in Sharjah, was welcomed by her parents, management and students of KL University. Sadiya is studying first year of MBA in KL University.
Speaking on the occasion, Sadiya said that she had participated in Asian University Powerlifting Cup from 16th to 22nd of this month in Sharjah and expressed happiness over winning gold medal in four categories. "I have won gold medal with the cooperation of my parents and KL University," Sadiya said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS