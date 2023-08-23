Andhra Pradesh: Powerlifting athlete Sadiya receives warm welcome in Gannavaram

Power lifting athlete Shaik Sadiya Almas received a warm welcome at Gannavaram airport. Sadiya, who returned home after winning the gold medals in Asian University Powerlifting in Sharjah, was welcomed by her parents, management and students of KL University. Sadiya is studying first year of MBA in KL University.



Speaking on the occasion, Sadiya said that she had participated in Asian University Powerlifting Cup from 16th to 22nd of this month in Sharjah and expressed happiness over winning gold medal in four categories. "I have won gold medal with the cooperation of my parents and KL University," Sadiya said.

