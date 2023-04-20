Andhra Pradesh: Private travels bus rams into farms fields in Kadapa, passengers injured

An accident took place in Gudipadu of Kadapa district where aprivate bus lost control and rammed into the fields leaving passengers suffer minor injuries in the accident.

According to the details, the private travels bus going from Hyderabad to Tirupati lost control and went down the road. But at that time the doors were not open and the passengers were stuck inside the bus.



The villagers of Gudipadu broke the windows and took the passengers out.