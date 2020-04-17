Andhra Pradesh receives one lakh Rapid Testing Kits from South Korea to tackle coronavirus

Andhra Pradesh: As part of coronavirus preventive measures, as many as one lakh COVID-19 Rapid testing Kits have been brought to Andhra Pradesh to conduct the coronavirus tests. The kits were brought to Andhra Pradesh on a special flight from South Korea, which were launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the CM camp office in Tadepalli on Friday. Deputy CM Alla Nani, Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and DGP Gautam Sawang were present at the event.

These Rapid Kits can detect the coronavirus result in just 10 minutes. With the rapid test kits, Andhra Pradesh would conduct tests at a rapid speed to more number of people. In addition to confirming whether the victim is affected with coronavirus, the rapid test kits would detect the patients history of coronavirus as well.

Officials said Rapid Kits will be used for community testing. These kits will be sent to all districts within four to five days. On the other hand, the AP government is taking all possible measures for contain coronavirus. Special Secretary of State Health department KS Jawahar Reddy said that the state stands in the top five in concern with coronavirus examinations. On the other hand,

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has reported as many as 38 cases in last 24 hours taking the tally to 572 coronavirus positive cases. As per the bulletin 35 victims were discharged and 14 reported dead and more than 523 victims were undergoing treatment currently.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has conducted the review on coronavirus amid increase in the number of cases on Friday. The details of the meeting would be revealed after a shot while.