Andhra Pradesh registers 1623 new coronavirus cases and 8 deaths today

Coronavirus Update in Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh has reported 1623 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the total tally to 20,21,325 while the death toll has increased to 13,911 with 10 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours including two each in Chittoor and Krishna and one each in Guntur, Nellore, Prakasam and West Godavari districts respectively.

On the other hand, as many as 1340 new patients were cured on Sunday taking the total recoveries to 19,92,256 and there are currently 15,158 active cases.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari reported 342 new infections on Saturday, followed by Chittoor 276 and Nellore 194 while Kurnool district has logged less number of cases with 16 cases.

Andhra Pradesh conducted 65,596 Covid-19 tests till Sunday amassing a total of 2.69 crore tests approximately across the state.







