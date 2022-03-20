Andhra Pradesh reports 49 new covid-19 cases and zero deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 49 fresh cases taking the total tally to 23,19,230 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, zero death reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14,730. On the other hand, as many as 56 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 23,03,989 and there are currently 511 active cases.



According to district-wise data, Anantapur district reported 19 new infections, followed by West Godavari 8, East Godavari 5 while Visakhapatnam has logged the least cases with one new case in the last twenty-four hours.



Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.33 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 9,580 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 1761cases and 127 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







