Andhra Pradesh: Retired Head Master Kotaiah dies of coronavirus in Nellore GGH

A retired headmaster Kotaiah dies of Coronavirus on Sunday night while undergoing treatment at Nellore Government General Hospital. It is known that Kotaiah has revealed in front of the media that he had recovered with Anandaiah medicine. However, Kotaiah did not recover from Coronavirus even with Anandaiah medicine. The family members admitted him to the Nellore GGH a week ago as the situation was critical in the process. Kotaiah died while being treated at the hospital with Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Anandaiah announced that the drug would be distributed after getting the approvals from the government. He clarified that no one should come to Krishnapatnam believing the propaganda that the drug was being distributed. Anandaiah clarified that even if the government allows it, the medicine will be given only after the necessary herbs are available. AYUSH officials and TTD Ayurvedic doctors have already examined it on Anandaiah medicine. Anandaiah clarified that there are no harmful substances in the medicine.

The AYUSH chief said that the High Court had adjourned the hearing on the drug distribution to Monday. He said the AYUSH final report would decide on the distribution of the herbicide following the High Court judgment. There seems to be a possibility of distribution after getting permission.