Andhra Pradesh: Scolded by teacher, four students go missing in Guntur

The missing of four students in Mangalagiri of Guntur district is causing a stir. Going into the details, the teachers reprimanded four students for going to the cinema yesterday afternoon and asked them to bring their parents. However, the four students did not go home. The parents have resorted to the police as their children have not come home since yesterday. According to the police, four students studying in a municipal school in Mangalagiri Tipper Bazaar have not returned home on Monday.



Four students Venkat, Prabhu Deva, Santosh, and Venki, who live in Rajiv Grihakalpa, came to the school, as usual, yesterday and went to Akhanda Cinema without telling anyone from school and came back to school after the movie. Upon learning of the incident, the teachers reprimanded the students and sent them home to call their parents.



As a result, the students who left the school did not go home. The parents, who waited till night, complained to the Mangalagiri police station. The police who registered the case are searching for the students.