Andhra Pradesh: Second phase of Counseling for admissions into IIIT to begin tomorrow

It is known that counseling is being conducted for admissions to the six-year B.Tech courses for the academic year 2023-29 in Nuzividu, Idupulapaya, Ongole and Srikakulam IIITs under Rajiv Gandhi University of Technology (RGUKT) in the state. As part of this, the counseling for the first batch of admissions in Idupulapaya RK Valley Triple IT ended on Saturday.



Idupalapaya RK Valley Triple IT Director K Sandhyarani said that 904 students got admission in the first phase out of a total of 1,086. She said that the second round of Ongole IIIT counseling will be held on July 24 and 25 at the RK Valley Campus in Idupulapaya. She said that the classes will start in the first week of August.

The conselling is being held for a total of 4,400 seats in the four IIITs including special category seats.