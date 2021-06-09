Andhra Pradesh sets $33.7-billion goal in exports

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government is focusing on doubling the State's share in national exports from 5 per cent to 10 per cent, touching a revenue of 33.7 billion USD, by the year 2030, Minister for Industries, Investments and Information Technology Mekapati Goutham Reddy said on Tuesday.

The States' export revenue in 2020-21 was 16.8 billion USD. "We have identified various commodities wherein, apart from sustaining leadership, we want to build our capabilities, increase volumes and find new markets for exports. With the thrust on industrial development, electronics, manufacturing and skill development, we would like to scale new heights in the coming years and position AP as a leading state," Goutham Reddy said during a press conference here.

The Minister said as many as 65 major industrial units went into production in the last two years with an investment of Rs 29,781 crore and creating 45,049 jobs. Another 62 large projects were under implementation, with an investment of Rs 36,384 crore, which has the potential for 76,916 new jobs.

He claimed that AP had emerged as a topper in south India by attracting investments to the tune of Rs 44,536 crore in 2019 and 2020.

"This year we added another Rs 1,039 crore till the end of February," Goutham Reddy said. He said works on the development of the Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor and Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor was progressing at a brisk pace, while the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor was also fast developing. "Ours is the only state with three major industrial corridors. A mega industrial hub is coming up at Orvakal in Kurnool as part of the HBIC, Goutham Reddy added.

The Centre sanctioned a new Electronics Manufacturing Cluster, under its EMC 2.0 scheme, which would come up at Kopparthy in Kadapa district.

"It will come upon 500 acres of land with a potential investment flow of one billion USD and create 35,000 jobs. We have come out with a special electronics policy for the purpose with a special package of incentives for electronics manufacturing companies," the Minister said.

Minister further added that the Bhogapuram airport will be completed by 2023.