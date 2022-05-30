Andhra Pradesh: Six dead, several injured as mini lorry hits a parked lorry in Palanadu district

A terrible road accident took place where six people were killed after a mini lorry collided with a parked cement lorry in Palanadu district while returning home after visiting a temple. The accident took place on Sunday night near Rentachintala in the Palanadu district.



A group of 38 agricultural labourers from Vadderabavi colony in Rentachintala and their relatives went to the Srisailam shrine in Minilari. On their way back, they reached Rentachintala substation around 11.50 pm on Sunday. At the same time, the lorry driver, who was coming from Macherla with a load of cement, stopped at Errakaluva (Dasabandhu) near the substation.

A mini-lorry carrying devotees collided head-on with a parked cement lorry from behind leaving six people killed on the spot in the accident. Their bodies were scattered on the road and many were injured. Those at the substation who witnessed the accident came and took out those trapped in the lorry and rushed them to the local private hospital, Gurazala Government Hospital.



The deceased have been identified as Narayanapuram Roshamma (70), Makkena Ramana (50), Annavarapu Kotamma (70), Kuriseti Ramadevi (50), Peddarapu Lakshminarayana (32) and Pulipadu Koteshwaramma (60). Gurazala DSP Bejwada Meher Jayaram Prasad and SI Sheikh Shamir Basha inspected the accident site. The bodies were shifted to Gurazala Government Hospital.