Andhra Pradesh tally mounts to 502 with 19 new coronavirus cases being reported

The Andhra Pradesh health department has released the media health bulletin on Wednesday where as many as 19 new coronavirus positive cases have been reported from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning. The health bulletin reads that out of 19 cases, 8 from West Godavari, 6 from Kurnool, 4 from Guntur and one from Krishna districts were reported.

While 16 persons discharged so far and 475 active cases currently in the hospital for treatment. Going out by the health updates, the death toll in AP due to COVID-19 is 11 with three from Krishna district, two from Anantapur, two persons from Guntur and one person each in Kurnool and Nellore districts.

On the other hand, the state government has taken all measures to curb the virus. It has started a COVID-19 special recruitment drive to hire specialists and general duty medical officers in government general hospitals and district hospitals on a contractual basis. And also banned the blood donation camps to stop the spread of the virus. However, it clarified that persons in emergency cases could approach the police with proofs provided by the hospital authorities.



