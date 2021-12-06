Andhra Pradesh: Tata Motors Finance to aid Swachh Bharat mission in the state

Tata Motors Finance, a non-banking financial institution, said it was doing its part to help make the Swachh Bharat Mission a success. "We support aspiring entrepreneurs who want to seize opportunities in the waste management sector," Tata Motors said

As part of this, 792 Tata Ace vehicles in Andhra Pradesh were recently sold for Rs. 36.62 crore. According to the regional business head T. Prabhu, the company has provided loans of Rs 36.62 crore. He said the vehicles would be used for waste management under Swachha Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) launched by the Andhra Pradesh government as part of Swachha Bharat Mission 2.0.

He said that their staff had processed the applications received on a large scale and expedited the loan process.