Andhra Pradesh: TDP releases five point manifesto for Panchayat Elections

TDP Panchayat Elections Manifesto: The Telugu Desam Party led by former chief minister and party National President Chandrababu Naidu has released a manifesto for the panchayat elections in the state. He said the manifesto was released under the name of Palle Pragati-Pancha Sutras with the aim of providing good governance to the people. He said that these Pancha Sutras were for effective governance in the villages. He said that he will work for the development of the villages and called on the youth to come forward.

Here are five point manifesto for Panchayat Elections

1) Protected fresh water with free taps

2) Ensuring security.

3) Preventing attacks on temples as well as security for public property.

4) Avoid the meters for agricultural motors.

5) Reduction of property tax and provide civic services; creating ideal villages with cleanliness and hygiene.

Chandrababu was incensed that the unanimous polls that the YSRCP was saying across the state was not with the consent of the people. He said the MPTC and ZPTC were examples of sabotage in the past. "While there was 2.6 per cent MPTCs were unanimous in 2014 how could they be able to do more than 20 per cent in 2020?" Naidu questioned. He questioned how it was possible to make tens of ZPTC unanimous when it could make only one ZPTC as unanimous in 2014. He gave a call to the people in the villages to contest the elections.









Chandrababu advised people to be vigilant and reiterated that justice woni hanged even if the judges in the courts change. He said people will revolt if the same things continue.