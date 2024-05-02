AAP has formed a team to coordinate its election campaign with Congress

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party is contesting the elections in Delhi under the banner of 'INDIA' alliance with the Congress Party. In this series, the Aam Aadmi Party has announced a team to coordinate the election campaign with Congress. Sandeep Pathak, AAP's general secretary, has appointed one leader at the state level and one leader in each Lok Sabha seat.

Durgesh Pathak, a party MLA, has been tasked with coordinating the election campaign on behalf of the state government with the Congress. Durgesh serves on the AAP's Political Affairs Committee and is in charge of the MCD.At the level of Lok Sabha constituencies, Rajesh Gupta for New Delhi, Naresh Balyan for West Delhi, Dinesh Mohania for South Delhi, Pawan Sharma for Chandni Chowk, Mukesh Ahlawat for North West, Sanjeev Jha for North East, and Dilip Pandey for East Delhi will be the coordinators.

Under the banner of INDIA Bloc, Aam Aadmi Party's Organizational General Secretary Sandeep Pathak has appointed one leader at the state level and one leader each at the level of Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi for the upcoming election campaign coordination with the Congress…




