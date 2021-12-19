Andhra Pradesh: Temperatures sees a fall, cold waves to increase further in next three days

The cold intensity has increased across Andhra Pradesh as temperatures in all areas see a steep fall by an average of 2 to 4 degrees below normal. The normal minimum temperatures during this time would range from 17 to 22 degrees. The Meteorological officials said the cold waves exacerbated as northeast winds blew at low altitudes, up to 18 km above sea level.



The weather department said the cold intensity is likely to increase further in the coming week and its impact on the state will be greater for the next 15 days. It is said that Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Kurnool, and Anantapur districts will experience strong winds.



Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam has the lowest minimum temperature of the week wherein Chintapalli recorded a low of 5.6 degrees on Saturday.