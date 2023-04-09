Andhra Pradesh: Three drowned to death in a canal in YSR Kadapa district



In a tragic incident took place in Vempalli mandal of YSR Kadapa district, three people died after going swimming on Sunday. According to details, Gnanaiah (25) of Vemula mandal Velpu, Sai Sushant (8) and Sai Teja (11) of Alavapadu and the children's uncle Sasi Kumar went swimming in the canal of Sujala Sravanti in Galeru Nagari.



As the depth of the canal was high, Sasi Kumar swam to the shore and the other three died of drowning. Vempalli SS Tirupal Naik, who came to know about the matter, went to the spot and inspected it. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Saiteja and Sai Sushant are siblings among the dead. A relative, Gnanaiah, came to their house for the Easter festival. Sai and Sushant are staying at their grandmother's house in Alavalapadu after their mother died.