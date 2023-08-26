Live
- Visakhapatnam: Merit scholarships for MBBS programme
- Why almost half of Moon missions fail
- Guntur: Special pujas performed to Goddess Varalakshmi
- Nitpicking – Oppn’s favourite fad
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today stable, check the rates on August 26, 2023
- CM Jagan to visit Nidadavolu on Aug 30
- 60% of bridge works over Krishna river completed: MP Balashowry
- Telangana: Written exams conducted for job recruitment likely to be released in next month
- Tirupati: Road widening works going on at brisk pace
- PM visits ISRO
Just In
Andhra Pradesh to witness rains for today and tomorrow
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that light to moderate rainfall is expected in many places in North and South Coastal Andhra on Saturday,
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that light to moderate rainfall is expected in many places in North and South Coastal Andhra on Saturday, with some places also experiencing rainfall on Sunday as the North-south surface trough extending from south interior Karnataka over Tamil Nadu to the Comorin region has weakened.
It is also learned that one or two places in Rayalaseema may receive rainfall on both Saturday and Sunday along with thunderstorms and lightning.
On Friday, moderate to heavy rainfall was recorded in many places in north Coastal Andhra. The highest recorded rainfall was 9.8 cm in Veliwada, Vizianagaram district. Other notable rainfall measurements include 8.5 cm in Kotabommali, Srikakulam district, 7.9 cm in Santabomali, 7.1 cm in Garikipalem, 6.8 cm in Tulugu, 6.3 cm in Etcher, 6.1 cm at Gotta Barrage (Srikakulam), 6.2 cm in Pusapatirega, Vizianagaram district, 5.3 cm in Vizianagaram, 4.6 cm in Bhimunipatnam, Visakha district, and 4.1 cm in Anandapuram.
These rainfall measurements indicate that significant rainfall occurred in various parts of the state.