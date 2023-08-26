Andhra Pradesh to witness rains for today and tomorrow

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that light to moderate rainfall is expected in many places in North and South Coastal Andhra on Saturday, with some places also experiencing rainfall on Sunday as the North-south surface trough extending from south interior Karnataka over Tamil Nadu to the Comorin region has weakened.



It is also learned that one or two places in Rayalaseema may receive rainfall on both Saturday and Sunday along with thunderstorms and lightning.

On Friday, moderate to heavy rainfall was recorded in many places in north Coastal Andhra. The highest recorded rainfall was 9.8 cm in Veliwada, Vizianagaram district. Other notable rainfall measurements include 8.5 cm in Kotabommali, Srikakulam district, 7.9 cm in Santabomali, 7.1 cm in Garikipalem, 6.8 cm in Tulugu, 6.3 cm in Etcher, 6.1 cm at Gotta Barrage (Srikakulam), 6.2 cm in Pusapatirega, Vizianagaram district, 5.3 cm in Vizianagaram, 4.6 cm in Bhimunipatnam, Visakha district, and 4.1 cm in Anandapuram.

These rainfall measurements indicate that significant rainfall occurred in various parts of the state.