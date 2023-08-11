  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh: Tomato prices sees a further fall in Madanapalle

Tomato prices have been decreasing for the past five days in Madanapalle.

Tomato prices have been decreasing for the past five days in Madanapalle. On Friday, farmers brought in more than 400 tons of tomatoes, adding to the 300 tons that arrived earlier. As a result, A grade tomatoes are being sold for Rs.30 to Rs.40 per kg, while B grade tomatoes range from Rs.21 to Rs.28 per kg respectively.

On average, the cost of one kilogram of tomatoes is between Rs.26 and Rs.37. The market secretary, Abhilash, mentioned that traders have made purchases so far.

In the Madanapalle market on Thursday, A grade tomatoes were priced between Rs.50 and Rs.64 per kg, while B grade tomatoes were sold for Rs.36 to Rs.48 per kg. The increase in tomato yields in Anantapur district and the Kolar area of Karnataka has contributed to the decrease in prices.

